BMW’s M division has turned the iX into a 619hp menace

We simply have to accept the fact that BMW M is going wilder and wilder as the years pass. After recently giving us a look at the Concept XM, BMW’s performance arm is now back with another new creation: the iX M60.

Announced back in June 2021 and now unveiled at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, this is the third and, so far, most powerful variant in the iX range. The punchier iX xDrive50 had 493hp on tap and could do 0-100kph in under 5sec, but this new iX is simply on a different level.

The M60 can produce 619hp and 1,015Nm, or 1,100Nm with Launch Control and an M-specific suspension setup. It sprints from standstill to 100kph in merely 3.8sec and can reach speeds of up to 250kph. All that, while having a maximum range of 566km.

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY BMW

BMW wanted the M60 to offer both superior ride comfort and sporty handling characteristics. To help achieve this, it used carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic in the electric SUV’s roof, side, and rear sections to increase rigidity and optimize weight. The high-voltage battery was placed deep in the underbody to lower the vehicle’s center of gravity. Ultimately, BMW was able to achieve “outstanding cornering dynamics” and “perfectly balanced driving characteristics” that enable “a confident and light-footed feel at all speeds.”

Continue reading below ↓

Similar to the other iX variants that came before it, the M60 is equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems including automated driving and parking functions. It gets the latest-generation iDrive display with a new OS, a massive curved screen, and an enhanced BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

Of course, this wouldn’t be a complete M car without the looks. The iX M60’s exterior is adorned with BMW M badges all around, including on the high-performance brake calipers. Titanium Bronze and High Gloss Black trim, as well as optional 22-inch aerodynamic wheels, are also part of the package.

More M logos can be found inside the cabin. Here, the M60 boasts bits manufactured using natural and reused materials, like the floor coverings and mats made from recycled fish nets.

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

The German carmaker says the iX M60’s global market rollout will begin in June 2022. BMW’s M division has its work cut out for it, then, because it’ll be introducing this and the XM this year. Are you guys excited for these?

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.