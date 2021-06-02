BMW’s M Division is working on a 600hp+ version of the iX

The BMW iX is back to bless/trouble your eyes. It’s back because the folks in Bavaria have announced that an iX M60 with an “output exceeding 600hp” will join the range at some point in the near future. Good grief.

Yep, BMW’s M Division is working on an all-electric, all-wheel-drive performance SUV. Ready the servers, the bottom half of the Internet might be about to implode...

We also now know specifics surrounding the entry-level xDrive40 and the midrange xDrive50 that BMW confirmed back in March. The xDrive40 will get 320hp and 401km of range from its 70kWh battery, while the xDrive50 gets 516hp and 600km of range from a 100kWh battery. Oh, and the latter will do 0-100kph in 4.6sec, so God only knows how quick the M60 will be.

PHOTO BY BMW

There’ll be two trim levels for those two variants in the UK from launch: Sport and M Sport. The latter adds a completely un-ironic ‘Aerodynamics Pack’ that includes a fancy bodykit, M Sport brakes, and dark headlight glass. We don’t yet know what styling changes the M60 will get.

The already rather rapid xDrive50 will get 200kW charging (150kW for the xDrive40) and air suspension included as standard, with prices starting at £91,905 (P4.4 million). The 40 will start at £69,905 (P3.34 million) before you add the obligatory optional extra packs, and again, there’s limited detail on the M60 as of yet.

PHOTO BY BMW

All models will get the standard 12.3-inch instrument cluster that merges with a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, though, as well as a Harmon/Kardon sound system and 21-inch wheels.

So, what do we think, Internet? Excited for a 600hp+ BMW EV SUV?

PHOTO BY BMW

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

