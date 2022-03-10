The new Changan CS35 Plus comes loaded with tech, starts at P898k

More than a year after Changan Motor Philippines (CMPI) relaunched its brand in our market, the company is now making the first major changes to its lineup with the introduction of the new CS35 Plus.

This refresh is as big as it gets as the subcompact crossover gets a major redesign, some mechanical upgrades, and significant improvement in terms of tech.

The most substantial change is with the front fascia. The small horizontal grille with the chrome bits has been replaced with a trapezoidal grille with a blacked-out finish that now takes up most of the real estate up front. The headlights are now thinner with a much more aggressive look. The fog lamps are now also bigger, and you’ll see more black and red accents on the front end.

Said accents can also be found on the sides and at the back. The taillights have been reworked to match the headlights up front, and it now spans the width of the vehicle as well. Overall, the CS35 Plus has a much more modern design than before.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The updated CS35 Plus gets an improved powertrain under the hood. The 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a seven-speed wet DCT generates 158hp and 260Nm of torque. Changan says the subcompact crossover also has a newly tuned suspension that promises a smoother ride than before.

The CS35 Plus is equipped with a wide range of extra features. A 10-inch infotainment system, a smart keyless entry system with push-to-start ignition, a built-in wireless charging pad, remote engine start, and a tire-pressure monitoring system all come as standard. Top-spec variants get an added power liftgate.

Mid- and top-spec variants are available with adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, autonomous emergency braking with front-collision warning, a 360-degree-view camera, and a panoramic sunroof.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

CMPI is currently offering the CS35 Plus at special introductory prices for all three variants. Note that the top-of-the-line Luxe trim isn’t available yet at launch, but CMPI has confirmed that the variant is set to arrive soon. You can check out the full price list below.

2022 Changan CS35 Plus

2022 Changan CS35 Plus 1.4T Lite – P898,000 2022 Changan CS35 Plus 1.4T Hype – P969,000 2022 Changan CS35 Plus 1.4T Luxe –P999,000

Color options for the new subcompact crossover include Wunderlust White, Timber Wolf Gray, and Draco Red. Once the top-spec variant arrives, it will be available with a two-tone black top finish. All units purchased come with a five-year/150,000km warranty with free PMS labor for the first year or 20,000km, whichever comes first.

So, do you think this tech-loaded subcompact SUV can duke it out with the likes of the Geely Coolray and MG ZS?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.