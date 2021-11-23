The new Chery Tiggo 2 Pro will be launched in PH this week

Chery Philippines is set to make some more updates to its lineup to close out 2021. The carmaker has now announced it will be launching the new Tiggo 2 Pro later this week.

No details were provided about the upcoming crossover, though, and Chery’s photos don’t really show much. We only see from the teaser images that the vehicle will have an entirely new grille, ditching its old look for a front fascia that looks similar to that of the Tiggo 7 Pro.

Luckily for us, specs and photos of the new Tiggo are available on Chery’s global website. Have a good look at its exterior and interior below:

PHOTO BY Chery

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Chery

The new Chery Tiggo 2 Pro packs its fair share of extra tech to go with the black-themed cabin. There’s an electronic parking brake, a nine-inch touchscreen head unit, and a tire-pressure monitoring system, among others.

Locally, the Chery Tiggo 2 comes with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine that churns out 106hp and 135Nm of torque. This is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. When the Tiggo 2 Pro lands, it might do so packing the same setup under its hood.

Continue reading below ↓

The launch will be on November 26 at 6pm, and will be streamed live via Chery Philippines’ Facebook page. If you want to see what the PH-spec Tiggo 2 Pro will be like, then keep an eye out for that one.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.