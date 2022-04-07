MIAS 2022: Chery launches midsize SUV-rivaling Tiggo 8 Pro priced at P1.645-M

The launches at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) keep coming in, and one of the latest to introduce new offerings is Chery Philippines with the new Tiggo 8 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV.

Chery calls the Tiggo 8 Pro a midsize crossover, but it’s basically big enough to take on midsize SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner. The vehicle measures 4,722mm long, 1,860mm wide, and 1,745mm tall (the PHEV is 2mm taller) with a 2,710mm wheelbase.

In terms of styling, the 8 Pro and 8 Pro PHEV basically look like other Tiggos in the stable. Their faces are highlighted by gloss-black honeycomb-like grilles flanked by aggressive-looking swept-back headlamps—standard Chery crossover stuff.

Powering the Tiggo 8 Pro is a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 183hp at 5,500rpm and 275Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm, and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. For comparison, the Tiggo 8 gets a slightly smaller and less powerful 1.5-liter turbopetrol.

The Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV, meanwhile, gets a 155hp, 230Nm 1.5-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors (34hp/80Nm and 54hp/70Nm) and a 19.27kWh battery. The vehicle can run for 95km with purely electric power. Charging time for the battery takes three hours.

The two Tiggos also get a myriad of safety and driver-assist features as standard, including cruise control, hill-start assist and hill-descent control, emergency brake assist, and traction control. The non-hybrid version gets added tech like lane-keep assist and lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise conrol, blind-spot detection, intelligent high beam, and front-collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro stickers for P1,645,000, while the Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV carries a P2,400,000 price tag. Do you think this packed midsize crossover could be a decent alternative to the popular midsize SUVs in our market?

