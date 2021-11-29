The P818k Chery Tiggo 2 Pro wants to take on the likes of the MG ZS

After a few teasers, Chery Philippines has now launched the new Tiggo 2 Pro. If you’re in the market for a budget crossover, you might want to check this one out.

The Tiggo 2 Pro is essentially the same vehicle as the Tiggo 2. It stands 4,200mm long, 1,760mm wide, and 1,570mm tall. It’s powered by a similar 1.5-liter gasoline engine, but its peak output is slightly higher at 108hp and 140Nm of torque (versus 106hp and 135Nm). The engine here is also mated to a continuously variable transmission, whereas the standard Tiggo 2 has a four-speed automatic.

More differences can be seen outside, where the Tiggo 2 Pro gets a new-look grille and headlights as well as 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The vehicle’s front fascia looks similar to that of the Tiggo 7 Pro.

Inside, you’ll see even more changes. The instrument panel, the steering wheel-mounted controls, and the nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay are all new. The center console and the interior trim have also received minor tweaks.

PHOTO BY Chery

PHOTO BY Chery

The crossover comes with a host of extra features, too, including a smart keyless entry system with a push-to-start ignition and remote engine start function; an electronic parking brake; cruise control; and a reversing camera with rear parking sensors.

The 2022 Chery Tiggo 2 Pro is now available for an introductory price of P818,000. It comes with a 10-year engine warranty and a five-year general vehicle warranty, as well as free roadside assistance and preventive maintenance service for the first three years.

What do you guys think of this new offering from Chery? Do you reckon it has what it takes to compete against the likes of other budget subcompact crossovers like the MG ZS?

