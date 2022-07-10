Can the Citroen e-C4 X rejuvenate the sedan by adding height?

This is the new Citroen e-C4 X, which is – at least judging by how many segments Citroen quotes – all things to all people.

It’s a mid-sized car, offering up “the elegant silhouette of a fastback with the modern attitude of an SUV and timeless refinement and spaciousness of a four-door”, according to Citroen. So everything, then.

While other places in the world will be allowed to buy petrol and diesel versions of Citroen’s new… car, here in the UK we’re only getting the electric one. The 100kW motor is matched to a 50kWh battery pack, producing 134bhp and 192lb ft of torque.

Citroen reckons on a 0-62mph time of 9.5 seconds “when in Sport mode”, a top speed of 93mph, while max range is up to 224 miles. There’s regenerative braking of course, and three driving modes – Eco, Normal and the aforementioned Sport.

Perhaps more important than that 0-62mph time is the 0-80 per cent battery recharge time – the quickest the e-C4 X can manage is 30 minutes on a 100kW DC station. A 32amp wallbox can fill it up in 7.5 hours, or you can plug it into a normal plug socket “for occasional needs”.

Being a Citroen, it’s built for comfort – a Good Thing, don’t forget – and gets a “Progressive Hydraulic Cushion” suspension setup. This pairs hydraulic bump stops with the shocks and springs instead of mechanical stops, that work in two stages depending on the load.

If you’re trying to picture the size, it slots in between the regular C4 hatchback and C5 X, and is based on the former’s CMP platform. Same wheelbase as the C4, then. Slippery shape, too, which is fairly obvious judging by that fastback roofline, Citroen quoting a drag coefficient of 0.29.

Citroen’s new ‘face’ is matched to a body that the designers wanted to stretch out for greater rear room and a bigger boot, without making the whole thing “ungainly”. You decide whether they've succeeded. Being a 2022 car, there’s naturally lots of connectivity, lots of interior space with reclined rear seats, a 510-litre boot, lots of storage and lots of connections for Things. All very practical and useful for Real Humans.

Citroen boss Vincent Cobée said: “Many customers have told us they want an affordable, responsible and elegant alternative to the mass of hatchback and SUV offerings in the volume compact car segment, and this is our best interpretation of that need – a forward-looking, distinctive cross design that delivers all the comfort, technology, safety and value you expect from Citroën, but also outstanding roominess and limousine versatility, with the benefit of zero-emission, all-electric power”.

See? All things to all people. Or is it?

