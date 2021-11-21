Car News

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak gets 807hp and optional ‘Demonic Red’ seatbelts

Not the most subtle car for busting out of jail, though
by Stephen Dobie | 6 hours ago
PHOTO: Dodge
Dodge was apparently under the illusion we needed any proof that muscle cars get the best names. Otherwise, why else would we currently be looking at the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak?

Yep, that’s a whole lot of extra packages to all take in at once. So we’ll give you the headline: This is a Challenger (and a Charger) with over 800hp, freed with a mere $995 (P50,000) upgrade over the distinctly not-slow Hellcat Redeye.

Your thousand dollars gets you 10 whole extra horsepower, taking the cars’ 6.2-liter supercharged V8s from 797hp to 807hp. Both a small step and a giant leap all at once, given the threshold it allows these still relatively humble vehicles to cross.

Should we condone such silliness when other carmakers are eking out extra power with electrification? Well, calling the option ‘Jailbreak’ suggests Dodge already knows it’s being a bit naughty. And surely that’s the very appeal of what’s going on here.

If just 10 extra horsepower seems negligible when you already have 797 of the stuff on tap, then know that customers buying a new Challenger or Charger also unlock a whole new options list by going for the Jailbreak. A world of seats, colors, and trims with yet sillier names opens up to you. How do Demonic Red seatbelts, Brass Monkey badges, and Hammerhead Gray floor mats grab you? They’re for Jailbreak buyers only.

“Roughly half of all Dodge customers modify their vehicles,” says Dodge brand man Tim Kuniskis. “We are going to let customers run free through the styling archives. We’re taking most of the parts and pieces we’ve used over the years, adding a few new ones and letting customers build their own ‘One of One.’”

The implication is there’ll be no hand-holding or taste-policing like when you spec your bespoke Bentley or SVO Range Rover. Perhaps it’s a good job there’s 807hp on tap. It should save innocent folk behind from seeing your car for too long once the lights change...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

