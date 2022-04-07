MIAS 2022: GAC Empow previews potential Honda Civic competitor

The local compact sedan market is dominated by pretty much three names: the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis, and the Mazda 3. Chinese car manufacturer GAC, however, is testing the waters, previewing a potential competitor in the form of the Empow at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS).

As far as looks are concerned, we think this offering definitely has what it’ll take to keep up with more established offerings. The face is easily one of the most aggressive we’ve seen in a while, thanks to sharp headlamps and a massive front grille featuring design elements busier than a Starbucks on the ground floor of an office building. Its set of 18-inch wheels also flaunts an attractive multi-spoke design.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

Why not moving your car for a long time is bad for its tires

Must-know: All the basic road markings in PH and what each one means

Things get even more playful inside of the sedan, where you’ll come across a variety of colored surfaces, sporty-looking front seats, sleek A/C vents, and a nice mix of soft-touch material. So far, so good. It also features a glass roof that extends from the from windshield to the rear.

Pop the vehicle’s hood open and you’re greeted by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a total output of 175hp and 270Nm of torque. These are definitely numbers the competition doesn’t want to scoff at, and shifting is handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The GAC Empow also boasts a 0-100kph time of 6.95 seconds, as well as four driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+.

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

Fines, payments, schedule: Your complete guide to the number coding scheme

10 Things you should never leave inside a hot car

Keep in mind that none of these numbers or details are set in stone. In a press release, the brand said that what’s been previewed at MIAS 2022 may be different from what’s brought into the market later on. Tell us, what kind of performance would it take for you to consider something like this over more established compact sedan offerings?

More photos of the 2022 GAC Empow:

PHOTO BY Topgear.com.ph

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY GAC

PHOTO BY GAC

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.