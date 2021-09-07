The all-new GAC GS8 gets styling upgrades to go with a new Toyota hybrid powertrain

We’ve seen leaked images of the next-generation GS8 floating around cyberspace over the past few months. Now, though, we finally get a proper look at the all-new SUV—official images of it this time around.

The all-new GS8 debuts with a similar shape as its predecessor but with an entirely new look. The previous model’s relatively subtle front end has been overhauled, and it now sports a massive new grille that grows even bigger as you go higher up the range. The said grille is flanked by equally large vertical headlights that give the vehicle a classy and muscular look.

The changes out back aren’t as drastic, but the rear end does look more modern and refined than before. It still gets large taillights and twin exhausts along with a spoiler up top. The two sets of wheels available are pretty stylish, too.

PHOTO BY GAC

PHOTO BY GAC

Moving onto the interior, the all-new GS8 retains its elegant and premium vibe but now sports a more futuristic look overall. The new dash gets a gigantic touchscreen mounted front and center, and this is paired with an equally large digital instrument cluster.

There’s a plethora of white quilted leather around the cabin with a lot of storage space available to boot. This interior can also be had with a classier and darker gray and black finish accentuated by green trim.

PHOTO BY GAC

The all-new GAC GS8 is built on the GPMA-L platform and is available with a Toyota Hybrid System (THS) power unit. You may recall that sometime last year, Toyota confirmed that it will be providing GAC with its hybrid tech.

Specific details on the new powertrain are still scarce, though, but several reports say that the hybrid system comprises a GAC-built 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a rear-mounted electric motor that together produce 241hp.

PHOTO BY GAC

GAC Motor Philippines plans to release a bulletproof version of the GS8 in the near future. Do you think the company should just go all-in and launch this next-generation model in our market? Tell us in the comments.

PHOTO BY GAC

PHOTO BY GAC

PHOTO BY GAC

PHOTO BY GAC

PHOTO BY GAC

PHOTO BY GAC

PHOTO BY GAC

