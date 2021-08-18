GAC PH says a bulletproof GS8, a new GS4, and an EV are scheduled for local release

GAC Motor Philippines wants the local market to know it has some big plans ahead.

During an online media roundtable held earlier today, the Chinese car brand revealed that it will be releasing a handful of new cars in the near future—including an electric vehicle (EV).

Slated for a Philippine release are a bulletproof version of the GAC GS8 SUV, the new GS4, a GN8 Master’s Edition, and a yet-to-be-named EV. The company has yet to provide a detailed timeline for these vehicles’ local launch, but it’s good to know that car buyers following this brand have something to look forward to despite the economic downturn.

The company also shared that it will soon be adjusting the prices of its lineup to take into account the recent removal of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) car-import safeguards. It reiterated that it did not collect additional taxes from consumers, opting instead to subsidize the safeguard bond and even implementing discounts.

Right now, the brand continues expanding its dealership network to solidify its local presence. Two more GAC dealerships are scheduled to open before the end of 2021, with another two expected to be built within the first quarter of 2022.

And to help draw in more customers, the company is slashing as much as P270,000 off the price of all its vehicles via its Champion’s Deals promo. This offer will be available only until September 30, 2021.

GAC Motor Philippines is currently chasing its 400-unit sales target for 2021, saying it has already achieved between 40-45% of this figure. Do you think the brand will be able to meet this given the challenge of operating despite the tighter COVID-19 restrictions currently in place? Let us know in the comments.

