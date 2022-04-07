MIAS 2022: The all-new GAC GS8 looks ready to take on the stacked midsize-SUV segment

The 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) has been loaded for GAC Motor so far. The Chinese carmaker hasalso previewed the all-new GS8 alongside the new Empow sedan.

The second-generation midsize SUV boasts bold new styling, highlighted by the large vertical LED headlamps flanking the massive grille up front. This is matched by the red diamond taillights out back. The vehicle sits on 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the all-new GS8 features a luxurious interior with plush quilted leather seats and an abundance of premium-looking trim and soft-touch materials. It is equipped with a 12.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 14.6-inch infotainment system.

2022 GAC GS8 specs and features

Under the hood, the GS8 is powered by a 2.0-liter Mega Wave Power engine that generates 251hp at 5,250rpm and 400Nm of torque from 1,750-4,000rpm. This is mated to Aisn’s third-generation eight-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle features a BorgWarner intelligent four-wheel-drive system.

In the safety department, the all-new GS8 gets all the bells and whistles. Features such as full-speed range adaptive cruise control, traffic-sign recognition system, forward-collision warning with autonomous emergency braing, lane-departure warning, lane-keep and -change assist, rear collision warning with rear autonomous emergency braking and rear cross-traffic alert are available.

The vehicle is also equipped with automatic parking assist along with a 360-degree-view camera. It has six driving modes as well, namely: Eco, Comfort, Sports, Sand, Snow, and Mud.

The 2022 GAC GS8 will be launched in the Philippines in 2023, and GAC Motor says a hybrid variant will be available. Do you think this can take on heavy hitters like the Toyota Fortuner, the Mitsubishi Montero Sport, or the Nissan Terra?

