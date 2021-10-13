Geely’s jazzed-up Azkarra packs a more powerful 181hp 1.8-liter turbocharged engine

It seems that the new range-topper of the Geely Azkarra (or the Boyue in China) will be getting a lot more than just improved styling with the ‘Vision Starburst’ design—it’ll come with a new and more powerful engine, too.

Now that the Chinese carmaker has fully unveiled the Boyue X, we’ve learned that it will be equipped with a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 181hp and 300Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Geely

This “award-winning” powertrain is mated to a seven-speed wet DCT with a 97% transmission efficiency, and Geely claims it can do 13km/L. For comparison, local non-hybrid Azkarra units come with a 1.5-liter in-line-three turbopetrol that’s capable of 177hp and 255Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

In addition to the new engine, this Azkarra also packs a lot of extra features inside the cabin. We’ve seen the interior before, so let’s focus on the tech. For starters, there’s programmable interior lighting and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

PHOTO BY Geely

The infotainment is also fitted with a high-performance E02 chip as well as the carmaker’s new Milky Way OS. Some of the specifics have been left out, but Geely says this smart cockpit is compatible with smartphone apps from Tencent, Huawei, and Baidu, among others.

“Our passion is to continuously raise the value of Chinese cars and bring Geely to the world. The launch of Boyue X further enriches Geely’s product portfolio and raises the bar for Chinese brands around the world,” said Geely Auto Group CEO Jerry Gan Jiayue. “As a user-oriented company, we’ve wholeheartedly listened to our users with open minds and offer them our most advanced technologies with open hearts.”

Your thoughts on this version of the Azkarra, readers? Is this something you’d like to see in our market?

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

