Geely has given the Azkarra a major facelift

The all-new Emgrand isn’t the only new Geely to surface today—the Chinese carmaker also unveiled the updated Azkarra at the ongoing Chengdu Motor Show.

According to a report by PaulTan.org, the Azkarra—also called the Boyue in the People’s Republic—has just been given a hefty redesign. What you’re looking at is the new Boyue X, the first Geely SUV we’ve seen in a while that doesn’t sport the brand’s signature look.

Instead, the latest version features Geely’s ‘Energy Storm’ design language that’s based on the Vision Starburst concept. The Expanding Cosmos grille up front has been replaced with a bigger, deeper, and sportier-looking one. The fog lamp housings and the lower lip have been tweaked, too. Frankly, it looks like the Azkarra got a complete makeover just by looking at this end.

The rear, however, begs to differ. It wears basically the same styling out back, only more parts have been blacked out. Speaking of black, the wheels sport a dark new finish, too. This is accentuated nicely by the orange brake calipers and the orange trim that flows from the front end and continues onto the sides.

Inside, the new Azkarra also gets minor changes. However, the cabin does feature new white material on the seats and the dash, with an abundance of contrasting blue trim all around.

Under the hood, the Azkarra retains its 1.5-liter three-cylinder mill generating 177hp and 255Nm of torque mated to a six-speed. If and when this new model does arrive in our market, we can probably expect to see no changes in this department.

Speaking of its arrival, do you think Sojitz G Auto Philippines should bring this new Azkarra in?

