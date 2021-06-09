The Geely Vision Starburst is a lot stealthier than its name suggests

Sure, Geely could have settled on a smorgasbord of consonants and numerals in naming its latest concept, the Vision Starburst. But if you’re unbound by the shackles of feasibility, you might as well take advantage of that freedom when it comes to your car’s moniker right?

Those of you who did raise an eyebrow over the Starburst’s name will be happy to know that the vehicle itself is much stealthier than its label suggests. Geely actually went with the title because it’s in line with the brand’s ‘Expanding Cosmos’ design philosophy—not because someone in management is a fan of fruit-flavored taffy.

Anyway, on to the concept car. It’s a proper-looking thing, draped in smooth surfaces and strong lines, and with wheels that sort of look like turbines more than anything else. There’s an aggressive face that features a futuristic M-shaped lighting unit and a massive grille with a parabolic pattern.

No headlights here, either, as the brand is banking on the idea that future vehicles won’t need them and will instead rely on high-tech sensors. It’s a very busy aesthetic from end to end, with the theme carried into the cabin via an angular dashboard design that features ‘Cosmic Ray’ ambient light strips and a dark overall vibe.

There’s a massive touchscreen at the center of the dash, and below it is a floating center console that houses the vehicle’s futuristic new shifter. The lighting inside also changes depending on what state the car is currently in, be it charging, parked, or speeding down a cyberpunk neighborhood.

Not bad. So, what do you think of the concept? We also want to know your opinion regarding this vehicle’s name. Would you drive something called ‘Starburst’?

