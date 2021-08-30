The all-new Geely Emgrand looks ready to take on the Toyota Vios and Honda City

When Geely first showed us images of the all-new Emgrand back in June, it really got us wondering how a car like this would fare in our market. Now that the subcompact sedan has been officially launched, we’re starting to think it might just be a worthy Toyota Vios and Honda City competitor.

The fourth-generation Emgrand has a sleek design, with a wide grille and a sporty bumper up front and aggressive-looking taillights out back. It’s got the same stylish look that locally available Geely vehicles, like the Coolray, possess.

Inside is where it really gets interesting. Here, the Emgrand looks a lot more premium than the segment-dominating Vios and City. The cabin has hints of white and blue that mix nicely with the usual black and gray trim.

The dash features a clean look with only a few visible controls, and the A/C vents integrate nicely into the design. There’s also a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with an equally large 10.25-inch floating infotainment system.

The Emgrand is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder DVVT engine that generates 113hp and 147Nm of torque, mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Not segment-shaking numbers, but Geely says the all-aluminum engine was built to reduce weight and improve fuel economy.

The new Emgrand is also built on Geely’s B-segment modular architecture (BMA) platform, which means it supposedly offers improved handling. It also packs a bunch of new tech, including a 540-degree surround-view camera, a UHD driving recorder, an AI voice assistant, and a CN95 intelligent purifying A/C system.

We have no idea yet whether or not the new Geely Emgrand will arrive on our shores. But if Sojitz G Auto Philippines gets the pricing right, we reckon the Emgrand just might have a shot at doing well here. What do you think?

