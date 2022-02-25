Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the Geely Emgrand

Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) has officially launched the all-new Geely Emgrand. With this new model, the carmaker is now dipping its toes into the subcompact-sedan segment.

Geely has its work cut out for it as the Emgrand enters a segment that’s long been dominated by the Toyota Vios and the Honda City, and catching up with these established nameplates will be no easy feat. What does Geely’s new sedan bring to the table, then? Time to find out—here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Geely Emgrand.

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Emgrand arrives with two variants: Comfort and Premium. There will also be a third variant—the base S—available in the future. No word yet on when that will be. In the meantime, you can check out the current prices below.

2022 Geely Emgrand

Geely Emgrand Premium – P908,000 Geely Emgrand Comfort – P798,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

The Emgrand is a pretty bold-looking car. Up front, it’s got Geely’s badge inside the large signature grille enclosed in chrome trim. Flanking this is a pair of stylish projector headlamps, and below all that, you’ll find the sporty front bumper.

The aggressive styling is mimicked in the rear, where the Emgrand has a large taillight that spans the width of the vehicle. It also gets a black plastic trim embossed with the Geely name. The rear bumper looks even beefier than the front one with its added plastic claddings underneath.

Now, if the Emgrand looks rather large in the photos, that’s because it actually is. It stands 4,638mm long, 1,822mm wide, and 1,460mm tall. This makes the sedan longer and wider than both the Vios and the City, though the latter two are slighty taller. The Emgrand has a 2,650mm wheelbase and 122mm of ground clearance.

Continue reading below ↓

Color options for this sedan include White, Red, Gray, Gold, Dark Blue, and Proud Teal.

Interior

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

This may be an entry-level sedan, but Geely clearly didn’t scrimp on the interior. The Emgrand’s got a good mix of soft-touch materials with smooth plastic surfaces all around—not a lot of cheap hard plastics here.

Continue reading below ↓

The Emgrand comes standard with black fabric seats inside the cabin. The top-of-the-line variant pictured in this article boasts leatherette and suede seats with a two-tone white and blue finish.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

The Emgrand is powered by a 1.5-liter in-line-four gasoline engine that generates 102hp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of torque at 4,400-4,800rpm. This is mated to a CVT with an 8-speed Tiptronic manual mode. The upcoming S variant will pack the same engine, but with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Continue reading below ↓

The suspension setup is comprised of MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam out back. Front ventilated discs and rear solid discs handle stopping power. The car has a 50-liter fuel tank, and it sits on 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels shod in 205/50 R17 tires.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

The Emgrand gets an eight-inch infotainment system as standard, but it doesn’t come with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The Comfort variant gets four speakers while the Premium gets six. The former also has a 3.5-inch multi-information display, while the latter features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The driver’s seat has four-and six-way manual adjustability for the S and Comfort variants, respectively, while the Premium trim gets six-way power adjustment. An electronic parking brake with an auto brake hold function is also available.

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

The Emgrand is fitted with full LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. Top-spec variants come with a defrost function for the side mirrors, as well as a hands-free trunk release feature and a sunroof.

As far as safety features go, the Emgrand is equipped with ABS with EBD, traction control, stability control, hill-start assist, a reversing camera with parking sensors, and cruise control. The car also comes with speed-sensing door locks and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

What do you think of the Geely Emgrand, readers? And what else would you like to learn about the new sedan?

2022 Geely Emgrand photos

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.