The new Genesis G80 Sport looks stunning

In case you didn’t know, the Genesis G80—Hyundai’s answer to the BMW 5-Series, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and the Audi A6—isn’t even slightly sporty. Some people wouldn’t be bothered by that at all, but if you are, then please be upstanding for the new Genesis G80 Sport, a lightly sportified take on what is a hugely refined, comfortable sedan.

PHOTO BY Genesis

Continue reading below ↓

Engines? No news on those yet. Full specs will be revealed nearer the G80 Sport’s launch later this year.

For now, though, it seems the key differences between the Sport and the standard car are cosmetic—there’s a new three-spoke steering wheel, plus new grilles, bumpers, trim, and wheels.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Genesis

Continue reading below ↓

But there is one big mechanical upgrade that could make a big difference to the way the G80 drives: It gets rear-wheel steering. If done well, that ought to make the G80 feel significantly keener and more agile. Presumably, Genesis has also messed around with the suspension and so on, but again, we won’t know what it’s done until later.

Interested?

PHOTO BY Genesis

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.