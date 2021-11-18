The new Hyundai Grand Starex Cargo starts at P1.475-M

Anyone in the market for a new workhorse? Hyundai Asia Resources (HARI) has just released the updated Grand Starex Cargo—you might want to check it out.

You won’t see any aesthetic changes here, as it still gets that familiar front fascia, the dual sliding doors, and the rear barn doors to go along with steel wheels. It also gets panels instead of windows out back.

Not much to talk about the interior, either—two seats up front and a ton of cargo space behind them, and that’s about it. The significant change here is that the van is now longer, which Hyundai says translates to a 1,224kg payload capacity.

The Grand Starex Cargo comes with a 2.5-liter turbodiesel engine that sends power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The vehicle packs basic safety features including an antilock braking system (ABS) and dual front airbags. It can be also be spec’d with a partition panel to separate the front cabin from the rear—this serves as an added safety feature for occupants.

Three variants of the Grand Starex Cargo are available, and the range starts at P1,475,000. What do you think of this one, readers? Would you take this over the Toyota Hiace Cargo?

