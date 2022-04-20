The Hyundai Staria camper will make you seriously consider living inside a van

It’s kind of hard getting back into the swing of city life when you’ve just spent your Holy Week vacation out of town. Can anyone else relate? Sort of makes you wish you could just pack up and hit the road. Permanently.

If the prospect of living on the move is one that appeals to you, cross your fingers that the Hyundai Staria somehow makes it into our market. Not just any Staria, though—you’re going to want the camper version that’s just been made available in South Korea.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

Save for a bathroom, the Hyundai Staria camper has everything you’ll need to live comfortably outside your home. The van’s seats can be folded down flat to create a relatively sizable bed, and there’s a counter placed next to it for dining.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

Everything you need to get your LTO registration in order

4 Reasons you shouldn’t buy fake motorcycle gear

If we’re being honest, though? Maybe doing anything inside other than catching some shuteye will make for a cramped experience. This is where the exterior of the vehicle comes in. An awning allows you to hang out under the shade when you aren’t inside, and a pull-out table at the rear of the van can be used for dining on or remote working purposes. There’s even a roof-mounted electric pop-up tent, in case you want to have a more open-air experience while snoozing.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

It isn’t perfect, but we think it’ll do. At the very least, it should be roomier and more convenient, albeit not as capable, than a lot of the hardcore overloading setups you come across online. Price is set at 49.47 million South Korean won (just over P2 million). Worth it?

Continue reading below ↓

More photos of the Hyundai Staria camper

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.