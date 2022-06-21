Hyundai Staria could get all-diesel lineup in PH—here are the potential variants, prices

If you’ve been keeping an eye out for Hyundai Motor Philippines’ (HMPH) upcoming launches, you’ve probably seen photos of certain models making rounds on cyberspace. In case you missed it, we even shared a few actual photos of the Tucson.

“What about the Staria?” Well, we haven’t gotten our hands on actual photos, so we decided to do some digging instead. We called up various Hyundai dealerships to confirm details about the upcoming van. No specs are available yet as of this writing, but we did get the possible variants and prices.

According to multiple dealerships, there will be “at least three variants” available. A couple of dealers, meanwhile, sent over a potential lineup that includes a fourth Cargo trim. Only one dealer, however, gave us estimated prices for the bottom two variants.

As for the upper half of the range, a few sources mentioned that those could go from anywhere between P2.5 million to P3 million. We’ll list them all down below for reference, but take this with a grain of salt as nothing is official yet as of this writing. Also worth noting is that we could be getting an all-diesel lineup in our market. No word on what that powertrain might be, but chances are we’ll be getting the Staria’s 2.2-liter VGT diesel engine that churns out 175hp and 431Nm.

2022 Hyundai Staria: Potential variants and prices

Hyundai Staria 2.2 GL MT (Cargo) – P1.3 million

Hyundai Staria 2.2 GL MT (Commuter) – P1.4 million

Hyundai Staria GLS+ 8AT – P2.5 to P3 million

Hyundai Staria Premium+ 8AT – P2.5 to P3 million

As previously reported, both the Staria and the Tucson will be launched in July, so we expect more official information to come out soon enough. We’ve also been told that prices for the Staria will be released later this week—we’ll keep you posted.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

