Would you like to see the rugged-looking Hyundai Tucson XRT in PH?

While we’re still waiting for Hyundai to bring in the all-new Tucson over to our shores, the carmaker is already dressing up the SUV in other markets.

Take a look at the new Hyundai Tucson XRT, a new trim level for the vehicle that’s just been revealed in the US. It gives the otherwise classy Tucson a more rugged look with exterior aesthetic upgrades.

The package features XRT-exclusive bits including black monotone side mirrors, black 19-inch alloy wheels, prominent side claddings, and accents on the front and rear fascias. The Tucson XRT also gets roof cross-rails, a tow hitch, dark side-window trim, and all-black interior seats.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Unlike the Tucson N Line, though, the XRT gets no mechanical tweaks. In America, the vehicle can be spec’d with a 2.5-liter engine that generates 187hp and 241Nm of torque. This is mated to an eight-speed automatic that sends power to the front wheels or to all four, the latter being Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system.

The Tucson XRT FWD stickers for $32,625 (P1.62 million), while the XRT AWD sells for $34,125 (P1.72 million). If and when the SUV lands here in our market, would you like to see this variant arrive as well?

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.