Jeep’s next EV is the plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe

Stellantis has made a series of big announcements today. In addition to the reveal of its plans to build the ‘world’s first electric muscle car’ under the Dodge brand, it has also now given us a peek at its game plan for Jeep this decade.

Highlighting the company’s plans for the future is the launch of the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, the electrified version of one of the company’s most iconic nameplates. And luckily, Jeep was kind enough to give us a peek at the new PHEV.

PHOTO BY Jeep

As with most of Stellantis’ recent announcements, though, there aren’t a lot of details about the new EV to go about. What we do know is that this new vehicle is the next step in achieving the company’s goal of offering a zero-emission, all-electric Jeep 4xe in every SUV segment by 2025.

By that same year, Jeep says that it expects 70% of all its vehicles sold will be electrified. It also gave us a glimpse of some of the tech that it intends to roll out in the future, including biometric recognition features that can be used to lock/unlock or start Jeep vehicles.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Jeep also wants other functions such as peer-to-peer charging to be available midway through this decade, and is also eyeing the installation of charging stations along various trails in the US.

Then, eventually in 2030, the company aims to roll out even more advanced features such as autonomous off-road driving and remote vehicle tracking. You can check out the short clip below for more details:

Are you excited to see what Jeep has in store for us in the years to come?

