In the name of performance, Dodge is building an electric muscle car

The day of reckoning has come, muscle car enthusiasts. Dodge, the American carmaker known for building some of world’s the sickest road cars (and even SUVs) is going electric.

Okay, we admit that’s a bit of an exaggeration. Before you go hysterical over the announcement, know that the company isn’t going completely electric just yet. It isn’t discontinuing the Charger, the Challenger, or the Durango—it’s only building a new electric muscle car—the “world’s first full battery electric muscle car,” it claims, due for release in 2024.

Why? “Performance made us do it,” Dodge said. You can check out the short clip below for a better look:

All this was discussed by brand CEO Tim Kuniskis during the 2021 Dodge Electric Vehicle Summit. “Dodge will not sell electric cars. Dodge will sell American e-muscle,” he said. “So if a ‘charger’ can make the Charger faster, we’re in.” Okay.

Kuniskis added that the company’s move will not be a nuance for its customers—even if it may not seem like the case—because Dodge customers “purchase an experience, not a technology.”

He also mentioned that Dodge’s customer base has the highest concentration of millennials in the industry. These millennials have both the highest spending power and the highest EV acceptance rate.

“Even for a brand that’s known for pushing it a bit too far, we push this pedal to the floor. Our engineers are reaching a practical limit of what we can squeeze from internal combustion innovation,” added Kuniskis. “They know—we know—that electric motors can give us more. And if we know the technology that can give our customers an advantage, we have an obligation to embrace it.”

If you want to hear more about it, you can watch the full video here:

What do you think of Dodge’s latest announcement, folks? Yay or nay?

