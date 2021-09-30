Jeep launches all-new Grand Cherokee with hybrid power and enhanced off-road prowess

Jeep gave us a good look at the all-new Grand Cherokee L and a peek at the new plug-in hybrid 4xe earlier this year. Now, the American carmaker has officially launched the full lineup.

The fifth-generation Grand Cherokee debuts with new powertrains, added tech, and a fresh look inside and out. First things first, let’s take a look at the 4xe setup. This one consists of a 400V, 17kWh battery with two electric motors paired with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

The hybrid system produces a maximum of 375hp and 637Nm of torque and promises 40km of all-electric range or 708km of total combined mileage. There are three E Selec modes (Hybrid, Electric, eSave) to optimize performance for daily commutes, off-roading, or long drives.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 4xe also makes use of regenerative braking. In 4x4 mode, energy recovery is maximized by generating power through all four wheels.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

The other engines in the lineup are the all-aluminum 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that generates 283hp and 352Nm, and the optional 5.7-liter V8 capable of 357hp and 528Nm. The former comes as standard, while the latter is available on the Overland, Trailhawk, Summit, and Summit Reserve trims. The hybrid can be had in the same trim levels as well as on the Limited variant.

The most off-road-capable one in the roster is the Trailhawk, which comes standard with all-terrain tires, an integrated off-road camera, a Quadra-Lift air suspension that enables up to 287mm of ground clearance, and the Quadra-Drive II active transfer case with a rear electronic limited-slip differential.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

This is also equipped with high-strength steel skid plates, red tow hooks, and special exterior decals. Trailhawks with hybrid powertrains have similar capabilities but with blue exterior accents instead of red.

There are both two- and three-row versions of the all-new SUV available. This is possible through Jeep’s new architecture that allows for different wheelbase and lengths, as well as electrification.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

Along with the overhauled and luxurious interior, the all-new Grand Cherokee also packs a host of extra features and advanced safety tech. It is fitted with Uconnect 5, a system that offers up to three 10.1- and 10.25-inch touchscreen displays in the cabin.

There’s also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-inch windshield head-up display, a wireless charging pad on the center console, and a built-in 4G LTE hotspot for up to eight devices, among others. A custom 19-speaker setup is also available.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

Safety features include Full-Speed Collision Warning with Active Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with stop and go function, Cctive Lane Management, Lane-Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, and Blind-Spot Monitoring.

A night-vision camera with pedestrian and animal detection, Intersection-Colision Assist, Drowsy-Driver Detection System, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, a 360-degree-view camera, and Level 2 autonomous driving can be added to the package as well.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our global flagship and will be leading the Jeep brand into a new era of premium refinement, innovative technology, advanced 4x4 capability and electrification,” said Jeep Brand chief executive officer Christian Meunier. “With a perfect balance of on-road dynamics, 4x4 capability and 4xe performance, the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most technologically advanced, luxurious and 4x4-capable Grand Cherokee ever.”

The 2022 Grand Cherokee will arrive in dealerships in North America later this year, while the 4xe will become available in the region and in global markets by next year. What do you think of the all-new Jeep?

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jeep

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jeep

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jeep

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jeep

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jeep

PHOTO BY Jeep

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Jeep

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.