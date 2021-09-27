Jeep’s Xtreme Recon Package for the Wrangler Rubicon now available with the Willys

Jeep is bringing its Xtreme Recon Package to other Wrangler variants in its lineup. After introducing the setup for the Rubicon, the carmaker has now revealed the Willys sporting the same look.

Unveiled at the recent Detroit 4Fest, the Wrangler Willys features accessories and upgrades from the Xtreme Recon Package that further bolster the 4x4’s off-road capabilities.

It sits on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels shod in 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. It gets a reinforced swing gate, a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks, and anti-lock four-wheel-disc performance brakes.

The Wrangler Willys Xtreme Recon Package also gets blacked-out Jeep and ‘Trail Rated’ badges, as well as the Willys hood decal. There’s also a new vivid Gecko exterior finish available for this one.

PHOTO BY Jeep

“The new Jeep Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package gives our passionate customers another great option for straight-from-the-factory 35-inch tires,” said Jeep Brand North America vice president Jim Morrison. “Named after the original Jeep utility vehicle, the Willys holds special meaning to the Jeep brand, and we’re excited to enhance the new Wrangler Willys with 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires.”

With the setup, the Wrangler Willys boasts a best-in-class 47.4-degree approach angle, a 26.7-degree breakover angle, 40.4-degree departure angle, 328mm of ground clearance and up to 853mm water fording capabilities.

This special-edition Wrangler Willys starts at $39,435 in the US (P2 million). What do you think of this one?

PHOTO BY Jeep

