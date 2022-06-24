The Kia Carens scores a mediocre three-star Global NCAP safety rating

The Kia Carens officially made a comeback at the end of 2021 as a three-row SUV in India. We said back then that it might be a good fit for Philippine roads. Now, though, we think you might have doubts about this one.

The Carens has just been given a mediocre three-star safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). The India-built Kia was tested in its “most basic safety specification” fitted with two frontal, two side body, and two side head protection airbags. It scored three stars for both adult and child occupant protection.

The Carens offered good protection to the driver’s and from passenger’s heads and necks, but it only provided adequate to marginal protection below that. Child occupants, meanwhile, had poor head protection and fair chest protection.

“Global NCAP welcomes Kia’s decision to make six airbags a standard fit in the Carens ahead of a regulatory requirement. However, we expected a better performance from this model,” said Global NCAP secretary general Alejandro Furas. “It remains a cause for concern that global car brands such as Kia, which normally achieve five-star ratings in other markets, are still not reaching this level in India.”

Let’s pretend you’re in the market for a vehicle like this. Will the safety rating sway you from getting a Carens? You can check out the actual footage of the Carens’ crash tests below.

2022 Kia Carens Global NCAP crash tests:

