The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 packs an 804hp hybrid V12

Famously, the original Countach derived its name from the expression a security guard made upon seeing it for the first time; Lamborghini itself says the name is an “exclamation of the Italian Piedmontese dialect that indicates astonishment and admiration for something.”

Welcome, then, to the car that pays homage to that ’70s icon. Applying the same formula, you could call it the Lamborghini ‘******* hell,’ but its official title is thus: the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. “The Countach not only embodies the design and engineering tenet of Lamborghini but represents our philosophy of reinventing boundaries,” explains returning boss Stephan Winkelmann.

The new one is designed and built in such a way as to imagine how the Countach of the ’70s and ’80s might have evolved. And on first impressions, yes, this’ll sit just nicely on that bedroom wall thankyouverymuch.

Clean, uncluttered lines mirror the original LP 500 concept and LP 400 production car that followed; an instantly recognizable face taken from the Quattrovalvole edition featuring a rectangular grille and lights; NACA air intakes cut into the sides and doors rather than festooned on top; the overall wedge silhouette. Sorry, Wedge. Oh, how we’ve missed a good Wedge.

Lambo’s design boss Mitja Borkert is, unsurprisingly, quite proud of the finished product. “The Countach LPI 800-4 is an incomparable design opportunity: to take a car so important and continue its evolution into a new era is a unique privilege.”

The ‘new era’ bit concerns the underpinnings. It’s based on the Sian (itself spun from the Aventador SVJ) and gets that £2.5m unobtanium's hybrid powertrain. So, that incomparable naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12—putting out 770hp alone and mounted longitudinally in the middle—is matched to a 48v electric motor that sits betwixt Massive V12 and the gearbox, adding its own 34hp for an 804hp total. The motor is powered by a supercapacitor rather than a li-ion battery (supercaps are lighter), and it’s four-wheel-drive, of course.

Let’s talk numbers, because any car that calls itself Countach isn’t allowed to be slow, or undramatic, or incapable of extracting expletive-ridden tirades upon fierce acceleration. This LPI 800-4 will do 0-100kph in 2.8sec, 0-200kph in 8.6sec, and top out at 356kph. Very much Not Slow, then.

The monocoque and body panels are all built from carbon fiber, with visible CF on the front splitter, around the front window and wing mirrors, intake covers, and rocker panel. Lamborghini, er, dialed into Countach history by deploying ‘telephone’ style wheels, while behind them sit massive carbon ceramics; a microcosm of the whole. “A reminder that this car, despite its historic inspiration, is a future automotive screensaver for the 21st century,” Lamborghini says.

Further nods to the 21st century reside in the 3D-printed air vents inside, the photocromatic roof (changing from solid to transparent at the touch of a button), plus an 8.4-inch HDMI center touchscreen. Though, there are ’70s motifs stitched onto the “classic and luxurious” leather.

A range of heritage colors are available, the one on display in California going by the name ‘Bianco Siderale’ (white, basically) with a hint of pearlescent blue, channeling pure GTA: Vice City vibes.

“The Countach was provocative and polarising,” Borkert said, “it made people smile and stare but its infamous recognizability demonstrates the purity of its design legacy. The Countach LPI 800-4 elevates that clarity to a new level, celebrated in an exclusive limited edition to take its place in motoring history.”

Exclusive indeed—just 112 of these LPI 800-4s will be built, delivered from the first part of 2022. And each one will cost... just over €2m (P119 million) plus local taxes. Ladies and gentlemen, start your swearing...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

