Mazda gives us our first look at the new CX-50

Mazda has already revealed its plans for the next few years, which include five new CX models currently in the pipeline. Now, the carmaker is giving us a proper look at the first vehicle in this new lineup: the CX-50.

The first-ever CX-50, which will be a US-exclusive model, exudes that classy Kodo design that we often see from Mazdas these days. This one is just slightly different, with some hints of ruggedness to signify its off-road prowess.

The crossover sports a familiar wide grille flanked tightly by swept-back headlights and outlined with black trim. A gray skid plate accentuates the bumper, along with what appear to be small, horizontal signal lamps. Plastic claddings can be found underneath and around the vehicle.

Looking at it from the rear, the CX-50 also looks similar to other CX models, especially with that distinct light signature. What sets it apart are the thick black and gray plastics underneath that give the vehicle a beefier stance. Also, the CX-50 features more body lines in its design that add to the rugged look.

Inside, the vehicle sports a classy two-tone finish. Black plastic and soft-touch materials with brown contrast stitching adorn the dash and the door panels. The seats, on the other hand, feature an inverted black-on-brown colorway.

Mazda also says that the cargo space of the CX-50 has been designed specifically to support and enable outdoor activities. Also, to bolster its outdoor capabilities, the crossover gets high-strength roof rails and reinforced B-pillars and door jambs.

The CX-50 will also be fitted with a panoramic moonroof, which is a first for Mazda. Additionally, a new Zircon Sand exterior paint finish with a terracotta interior will also be available.

As for its powertrain, this one will get two SkyActiv-G 2.5 engines at launch—one naturally aspirated, and the other turbocharged. A six-speed automatic gearbox will be available. No power outputs were provided yet as of this writing.

Mazda’s new i-Activ AWD technology and Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) will be equipped in the new CX-50 as well. This will enable the crossover to tackle various terrain or provide towing capabilities.

The Mazda CX-50 will be the first vehicle to be built at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama. Production will begin in January 2022. We know we won’t be getting this here in our market, but are you looking forward to seeing the crossover in its final form?

