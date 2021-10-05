MG PH takes the fight to the Coolray with the new turbocharged ZS priced at P1,158,888

This is it—the 2022 MG ZS is here. As expected, the refreshed version of MG Philippines’ popular subcompact crossover has arrived, and it lands in our market bearing new looks, updated tech, and a new turbocharged powertrain. Let’s take a look.

There’s only one new variant added to the lineup: the ZS T. It sports a slightly wider front grille sans chrome, as well as new-look headlamps. The gray trim on the bumper has been removed, and MG has also cut down on the black plastic cladding underneath. The new foglamps and two-tone ‘Tomahawk’ wheels add to the vehicle’s sportier appearance.

The 2022 MG ZS T comes with a host of tech upgrades. There’s a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity paired with a six-speaker setup. The vehicle also gets new safety features such as rear cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist, hill-start assist, cornering brake control, and traction control.

The highlight of the ZS T, of course, is under the hood. This one is powered by a 1.3-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 160hp and 230Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. That’s a huge boost from the old 1.5-liter powertrain, and it puts the vehicle within striking range of the Geely Coolray in terms of performance.

The MG ZS T lands in the Philippines with a P1,158,888 price tag. It’s a P160,000 bump from the ZS 1.5 Alpha AT, but it still undercuts the Coolray by almost P40,000.

“When we launched the MG brand in 2018, our goal was clear: to be part of the exciting and growing Philippine automotive market, and to provide Filipinos with stylish, modern, and safe vehicles—but at very attainable price points,” says MG Philippines president and CEO Atty. Alberto Arcilla. “The local market’s reception has been very encouraging indeed. In just three years, more Filipinos have chosen MG, and there are now over ten thousand MGs on our roads, with several of those being the ever-popular ZS crossover SUV.”

Over to you guys, then—what do you think of the updated ZS and its new turbocharged engine? Share your thoughts in the comments.

