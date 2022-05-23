The revamped Mitsubishi Strada GLS starts at P1.293-M

The new Xpander isn’t the only addition to Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ (MMPC) lineup this month—the company has just announced that the new Strada GLS has also arrived in our market.

Before we get into the details, let’s talk prices. The Strada GLS starts at P1.293 million and tops out at P1.522 million. Check out the price list below for a better look:

2022 Mitsubishi Strada GLS

Mitsubishi Strada GLS 4WD MT – P1,522,000

Mitsubishi Strada GLS 2WD AT – P1,368,000

Mitsubishi Strada GLS 2WD MT – P1,293,000

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The aesthetic changes to the new Strada GLS include blacked-out bits such as the grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, side mirrors, door handles, and step boards. The Strada GLS is equipped with added tech such as Mitsubishi Active Stability and Traction Control (M-ASTC), ABS with EBD, trailer-stability assist, and hill-start assist.

There are no mechanical changes for the Strada GLS as it is still powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged MIVEC diesel engine that generates 178hp and 430Nm. Both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains are available for this variant. The former can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter only comes with the stick shift.

“We wanted to re-introduce the Strada’s GLS series with a stronger and more powerful look that appeals to a wider variety of buyers,” said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara. “And although the changes are just on the ‘outer skin,’ customers can look forward to its robust and reliable DNA that has been known for over 40 years since this nameplate was introduced.”

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

