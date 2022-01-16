Noble is back with its M500 supercar

Hurrah! We have Brit supercar news to bring you: Noble has released new images and info of its M500, the ‘junior’ supercar it first unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018.

Headlines include the presence of Ford’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 (yep, the very same one used in the Ford GT) and a total power output around the 550hp mark. Back in 2018 Noble told Top Gear that the M500 would get a 3.0-liter Ford heart, so we’re delighted that the GT’s engine will now be slotted into the center of that steel chassis. Power is sent to the rear wheels alone, and the body is made from glassfiber composite—a cheaper alternative to the M600’s carbon body.

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

Get a look at the pictures of Noble’s working prototype here. It’s a stunning but subtle-looking thing, isn’t it? Plans are for the M500 to cost around the £150,000 (P10.5 million) mark with rivals including the Maserati MC20, the Audi R8, and the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

There’s one more big piece of news that these pictures convey: At the initial unveil a few years ago, Noble managing director Peter Boutwood told us that the M500 would use a seven-speed twin-clutch auto gearbox. “It’s a bit sad to me, but a car at this level needs a paddle-shift gearbox to sell. Hopefully, we’ll do a manual, too,” Boutwood said at the time. Well, just look inside that alcantara-filled cabin now.

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

Yep, that’s a six-speed open-gate manual gearbox—and apparently, it’ll be that or nothing for the M500. We can’t wait to drive it.

There’s also a proper manual handbrake in there, plus a large central infotainment screen and a digital display for the dials. The plan is for the M500 to be slightly more ‘user-friendly’ than the big-brother M600, but things like antilock brakes may still be left on the shelf.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

PHOTO BY James Arbuckle

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.