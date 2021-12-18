Ram is shaking up the PH truck scene with the 702hp TRX

Still fighting over which truck is the most badass one in our pickup-loaded market? Ram Trucks Philippines has just brought in another new model, and this might just settle all the debates: the Ram 1500 TRX.

PHOTO BY Ram Trucks Philippines

The new full-size pickup’s got the same massive physique as the 1500, but with an extra burly bumper, 18-inch wheels, tires—everything. Of course, it’s got an extra big engine under the hood to back all that up, too.

The TRX lands in our market with its beastly 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 that generates 702hp at 6,200rpm and 880Nm of torque at 4,800rpm and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This puts even the 1500 Rebel and its 395hp 5.7-liter V8 to shame, and it makes the TRX the most powerful locally available truck in the segment to date.

This pickup boasts a luxurious cabin clad in a host of leather bits on the seats, dash, door panel, and center console. Red stitching and TRX badges accentuate the black-laden interior.

A bunch of niceties can be found here, the most notable one being the large 12-inch infotainment system that’s paired with a 19-speaker Harman Kardon setup. The head unit has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The front seats are power-adjustable and have heating functions, and a wireless charging pad is also fitted up front. The pedals, meanwhile, can also be adjusted and have a memory function as well.

The truck also comes equipped with a wide range of safety and driver-assist features, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, lane-keep assist, and pedestrian emergency braking. Other tech like a remote tailgate release and a built-in active noise-control system are also available.

With the TRX’s arrival, do you think we can also expect Ford Philippines to bring in the F-150 Raptor sometime in the future? Wouldn’t that be a treat.

