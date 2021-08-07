The RAM 1500 Rebel is here to claim the title of PH’s most badass truck

The country’s most badass truck? Sure, a few competitors come to mind. Of course, there’s the Ford Ranger Raptor, and then to a relatively lesser extent, you have the likes of the Navara Pro 4X and Mitsubishi Strada Athlete. Now, a new giant is entering the arena in hopes of claiming that title.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

Say hello to the Ram 1500 Rebel. Auto Nation Group, the brand’s official local distributor, has just launched the massive truck in the local market, and boy is it a sight to behold.

Besides its gargantuan size, the vehicle boasts a handful of rugged aesthetic bits that lend it arguably the most intimidating appearance in the market. It comes with 18-inch gloss black wheels tucked underneath off-road fenders and illuminates its surroundings with LED headlights, taillights, and foglights.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

A two-tone finish, meanwhile, provides a bit of sportiness to the look, while matte black accents scattered throughout the exterior and tubular side steps provide a no-nonsense appeal. There’s also a concealed exterior storage component that can serve as an icebox to cool beverages and store food. Nice.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

Inside, occupants are greeted by a setup that’s about as American as they come, with plenty of hard flat surfaces and bold design choices. Planted in the middle of the dashboard is a massive 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the instrument cluster also features a 7-inch TFT information display of its own. The gear shifter also comes in the form of a rotary knob, too.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

Each unit comes packing a 5.7-liter V8 HEMI engine capable of up to 395hp at 5,600rpm and 410Nm of torque at 3,950rpm mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s also a handful of off-road bits here, too, such as tow hooks, an electronic locking rear axle.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

Price tag? You’ll have to shell out a cool P4,090,000 for one of these trucks. Should be well worth it, though, if you’re really looking to take up some precious real estate in your fellow truck lovers’ heads. What say you to this proposition?

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

