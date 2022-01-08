The new Range Rover SV can be spec’d around 1.6 million different ways

There’s a new Range Rover SV coming from JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations this year, and the list of exquisite, luxurious, I-didn’t-know-that-was-a-word-but-it-sounds-fancy options is really quite long.

In fact, the SVO department believes there are 1.6 million different combinations of premium things to be had, so there should be no chance of identical-car embarrassment when you inevitably encounter a fellow owner at the local golf club.

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

A pair of design themes—SV Serenity and SV Intrepid—underpin SVO’s offering, and both can be applied independently or in conjunction with each other inside and out. To cut a long story short, the former is focused on luxury while the latter brings ‘stealthier’ styling cues. Judge for yourself by checking out the photos here.

An exclusive new front bumper with a five-bar, metal-plated grille sets the car apart from the standard model, and there are 14 additional exterior colors to choose from. Alternatively, SV runs a Bespoke Match to Sample paint service, so the possibilities are pretty much endless.

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

Inside, ceramic controls and surfaces feature for the first time, adorning the gearshifter as well as the Terrain Response and volume controls. These are produced at 1,500 degrees Celsius before being diamond-polished or sandblasted to achieve a gloss or satin finish. It isn’t the work of a moment, either, as this alone takes around 10 weeks. Yikes.

Meanwhile, the wood veneer can be spec’d with a hand-laid mosaic pattern throughout, and in another first, eco-conscious buyers can choose a sustainable leather that results in just a quarter of the CO2 in its production process.

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

“Working with the finest materials and innovative technologies has enabled us to introduce even more luxury into every part of the New Range Rover SV,” said Michael van der Sande, SVO’s managing director. “This attention to detail and quality is evident throughout the vehicle, and is symbolized by our new white ceramic SV roundel on the tailgate.”

Ah, yes, the roundel. The Range Rover SV will be the first model to bear the streamlined SV name, with the brand having decided to drop the SVO moniker henceforth.

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

Engine options include the 523hp V8 twin-turbopetrol, a D350 straight-six diesel, and a 503hp plug-in hybrid, although the latter is only an option on short-wheelbase versions.

Order books open early this year, with prices yet to be confirmed. But the online configurator is already live and ready to be played with. Now there’s a productive way to spend the new year back at work...

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

PHOTO BY Jaguar Land Rover

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

