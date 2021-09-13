The all-new Subaru WRX packs a more powerful 271hp turbocharged engine

After some delays, Subaru has finally unveiled the next-generation WRX—we now get an official look at the redesigned performance car and its new powertrain.

The design changes up front aren’t drastic, but one of us here at Top Gear Philippines pointed out that it almost looks like a sedan version of the XV. The WRX gets new headlights reminiscent of the new Levorg’s. The grille pattern and the hood scoop have been retained, but there’s now a blacked-out bumper underneath.

The rear end gets a bigger overhaul. Apart from the black cladding, diffusers, and twin-exhaust pipes, the WRX sports an entirely new look with those C-shaped taillights and reworked trunk. If those lights look familiar, that’s probably because you’ve seen them before on the new BRZ/86.

Inside, the WRX gets a plethora of leather with contrast red stitching as well as carbon-fiber inserts. The biggest eye-catcher here is the 11.6-inch infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity to go along with actual knobs and buttons.

One of the notable features of the massive screen is its split-screen capabilities that give a simultaneous view of different information such as navigation and entertainment. This head unit is paired with an 11-speaker Harman Kardon setup.

The fifth-generation Subaru WRX also gets upgrades to its powertrain. It now comes with a slightly more powerful 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine churning out 271hp. This is mated to either a six-speed manual or the Subaru Performance Transmission, and automatic transmission with an eight-speed manual mode.

Subaru claims the new WRX promises enhanced ride and handling due to the stiffer chassis and its lower center of gravity delivered by the Subaru Global Platform. Apart from the more rigid frame, the WRX also sports a track-tuned suspension for a more engaging driving experience.

Subaru’s patented EyeSight driver-assist tech comes as standard across all AT variants. The new top-of-the-line GT variant, meanwhile, gets advanced adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency steering added to the package to go along with Recaro seats, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, electronically-controlled dampers, and multiple drive modes.

We’ve seen Motor Image Pilipinas launch several new Subies in our market over the past year. Do you think Subaru’s local distributor should bring in the all-new WRX next?

