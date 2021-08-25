The all-new Subaru WRX will finally be revealed next month

Subaru fans, rejoice. The all-new WRX is set to be revealed—again.

In case you missed it, the dirt-kicking Subie was supposed to make its global debut during this year’s New York Auto Show. The event was canceled for the second year in a row due to the spread of COVID-19, and, well, adjustments had to be made. Such is life during pandemic times.

Thankfully, the next-generation Subaru has a new reveal date: September 10, 2021 (a day later here in the Philippines).

No new information on the performance front just yet, but the Japanese carmaker has already announced the vehicle will come with a new engine, new suspension, and is a complete redesign of the iconic Subaru. Oh, and there’s a dusty new teaser trailer out on social media as well. Watch:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Exciting music, thrilling driving, and quick glimpses of the brand’s upcoming release in an energetic orange finish—pretty standard teaser stuff, but it’s better than nothing. Besides, we won’t have to wait much longer to see the all-new WRX in full.

Man, we’re really crossing our fingers that the company can finally pull the wraps off of this thing. What changes do you want to see made to the WRX’s formula with this reveal? Let us know in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.