Mark your calendars: The all-new Subaru WRX will make its global debut on August 20

Stoked for the all-new Subaru WRX? Delightful news from Subaru, folks, as the next-generation sedan will be premiering sooner than we think.

According to Subaru of America’s latest announcement, the 2022 WRX will debut at the upcoming New York International Auto Show on August 19, 2021 at 4pm Eastern Time—that’s at 4am on August 20 here in the Philippines. Mark your calendars, people. Don’t forget to set your alarms, too.

Now, luckily for us, when Subaru unleashes this “whole new beast,” it’ll be streamed live. What’s unfortunate here is that the Japanese carmaker is still keeping mum about the details of the new Subie. All we know from the official website is that it’ll get an upgraded engine and suspension and that it’ll be a complete redesign of the outgoing model.

The new photo still doesn’t show much either. All we see is dirt plus the same portion of the car that we’ve already seen before, so there’s really not much to go by here. That being said, we’re patient people here at Top Gear PH, so we’re fine with waiting. Besides, there are only a few weeks left to go before the official reveal.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

What say you, readers? What would you like to see in the upcoming next-gen WRX? Feel free to discuss amongst yourselves in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.