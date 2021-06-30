Subaru will pull the covers off the next-gen WRX later this year

Perhaps 2021 might be even better for Subaru fans. Last year, we were treated to the big reveal of the all-new BRZ. This year, it’s the next-generation WRX that’s set to break cover.

This may not exactly come as news to some of you because spy shots of the car are out on cyberspace, but at least now we finally have the official announcement.

Not much is shown or discussed, as expected—we only get to see a very vague silhouette of the new WRX. We tried tweaking the photo a bit to see more of the car, but we didn’t really get much out of it, either. Look:

Anyway, we’re already halfway through the year, so we probably won’t have to wait that long before we get more details. We’re just hoping that like the last one, this new WRX will still come with a stick shift and an STI-tuned engine and underpinnings.

Also, since the all-new BRZ is set to be launched in our market this year, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the next-gen WRX will eventually make its way here, too. What about you—what do you want to see in the all-new Subaru WRX? The comments section is open.

