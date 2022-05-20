The all-new Subaru WRX will arrive in PH in June

Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP) promised us a bunch of big nameplates this year. We’ve already seen the all-new BRZ and the refreshed Forester at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS). What’s up next? You guessed it: the all-new WRX.

MIP has now confirmed (sort of) the arrival of this next-gen model—both the sedan and the wagon. In a brief heads-up message to the media, the company announced that the launch event will be happening on June 8, 2022. There’s no official invite yet, but we’re expecting this to be as good as final.

We already received confirmation before that local WRX units will be powered by the new 271hp 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine. No word on transmission options, but we can speculate that the sedan will also get a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic gearbox available while the wagon might only come with the automatic ’box similar to what Australia gets.

Stoked? We sure are.

