The Suzuki Vitara has been discontinued in PH

It now makes sense why the Suzuki Vitara AllGrip, just a few months after its launch, was being offered with a dozen discounts. Suzuki Philippines (SPH) might have just been clearing up the last Vitara units in stock because it appears the compact SUV is no more in our market.

We just checked the SPH website and there was no Vitara in sight. We then reached out to SPH for a statement but have yet to receive a reply—we’ll update this story as soon as we get a response.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here are the rumored PH specs and prices of the Toyota Liteace

The Toyota Liteace might be available in PH by July 16

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

You may recall the Vitara was supposedly getting discontinued at the start of 2020, but SPH didn’t push through with it as we learned towards the end of that same year. Then, the company launched the AllGrip—which eventually became the lone variant in 2021—only to axe the model from the lineup just a year later.

It’s been a roller-coaster ride for the Vitara over the past two years, to say the least, but we’re not bidding farewell to it just yet. Who’s to say SPH isn’t considering the fuel-efficient hybrid Vitara for our market in the future? That should help shake things up for Suzuki’s local lineup, especially with fuel prices as high as they are these days.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.