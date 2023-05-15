2023 Chevrolet Tahoe now in PH showrooms, starts at P7.702-M

For the longest time, the Ford Expedition was the de facto full-sized American SUV in the Philippine market. But the Expedition has since been retired, and Chevrolet wants to be the king of large SUVs in the country.

During last year’s Manila International Auto Show, Chevrolet Philippines previewed that fifth-generation Tahoe in Z71 trim. There were no specifics at the time, other than it had a V8 and, for the first time in the Philippines, four-wheel drive. It also carried a price of P4,749,888.

Fast forward to 2023 and Chevrolet Philippines has made it official. There are now stocks of the new full-sized SUV in the country, and there are two variants available. The off-road oriented Z71 serves as the Tahoe’s ‘entry-level’ model in the country, while the High Country is the range-topping variant. Both variants come with four-wheel drive as standard.

However, the exchange rate shot up the base prices by a significant amount. We’ll get to that a little later, but the Tahoe Z71’s base price sees an increase of P2,953,000. That price adjustment hit other North American-made General Motors products as well.

So, what does the Tahoe offer? Both the Z71 and High Country come with adaptive air suspension, magnetic ride control, advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera. Other features include a chilled center console box, a Bose surround sound system, and power-adjustable front seats.

It’s also worth pointing out that the fifth-generation Tahoe is the first model to get independent rear suspension. That allows the SUV to get a flatter floor and a larger cargo area. It also means the all-new Tahoe has more room for third row passengers. Then again, space for third-row occupants wasn’t a big problem in the Tahoe given its massive proportions. But for those still looking for even more space, there’s the even more gigantic Suburban.

Powering this full-size SUV is a 5.3-liter V8 engine that’s good for 335hp and 518Nm of torque. And while it doesn’t exactly sip like a diesel, the Tahoe comes with active cylinder deactivation to make it a little less thirsty. Chevrolet also made the extra effort of including an external engine oil cooler and a transmission oil cooler to maintain optimum running temperatures.

Over in the US, the Tahoe is available with a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel. That engine puts out 277hp and, more importantly, 624Nm of torque. Sadly, it doesn't seem like that engine option will be offered here.

Prices for the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe are as follows:

Tahoe Z71 4x4 – P7,702,888

Tahoe High Country 4x4 – P8,692,888