Mitsubishi has given the Strada a new beefy off-road package

The current Mitsubishi Strada is now the most dated truck among all the heavy-hitters in the local midsize-pickup segment. This fact has now grown even more evident, with the recent launch of the all-new Ford Ranger.

There’s still no next-generation Strada to launch yet, so Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) couldn’t shake up its lineup even if it wanted to. The Japanese carmaker has just launched a new special-edition Strada in Malaysia, though, and it might be something MMPC could use right now: the Mitsubishi Triton Phantom Plus Edition.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The Triton is what other markets call the Strada. This Phantom Plus Edition is a dressed-up version with exterior and interior accessories to the package. On the outside, the pickup gets front and rear bumper garnishes with red accents, a new plastic trim on the roof with LED lighting, and a beefier wheel arch that houses the 18-inch gloss-black alloys shod in all-terrain tires. There are also Phantom Plus body decals all around.

Said decals can also be found stitched on the seats’ headrests inside the cabin. These seats are also highlighted with red stitches for a sportier look. Added Phantom Plus and Triton badging can be found on the new carpet mats and door sills, respectively.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

No mechanical changes were mentioned, so this pickup still packs a 2.4-liter turbodiesel that churns out 178hp and 430Nm of torque. Seeing as those are off-road-ready shoes this Strada sits on, we reckon the Phantom Plus Edition comes with the 4x4 drivetrain. Other added tech here include a nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a standard dashcam, and a tailgate lift assist feature.

What do you guys think, then? Should MMPC spruce up the local Strada stable with this special-edition model?

More photos of the Mitsubishi Strada 2023 Phantom Plus Edition:

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

