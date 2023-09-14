2024 Mazda 3 gets tech updates, starts at P1.510-M

A few days ago, we stumbled upon an interesting update over at the Mazda Philippines website. At the time, we noticed that the page for the Mazda 3 was under maintenance. That made us believe Mazda was going to bring in the updated versions of the compact sedan and hatchback to the country soon.

True enough, the page for the Mazda 3 is back up, and yes, it’s the updated model that now appears on the site. So, what’s new for the 3? Read on.

From the outside, the sedan models get bright silver wheels while the hatch (or Fastback in Mazda-speak) has it finished in black. It also gains LED daytime running lights and the adoption of LED signature rear illumination, just like the one in the CX-30.

Just like the Japan-spec models, the 2024 Mazda 3 comes with a larger infotainment screen that now measures 10.25 inches. It now comes with even clearer and crisper graphics this time around, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other interior additions include dual USB-C ports for faster charging, wireless charging, and chrome accents on the start/stop button ring, steering wheel horn pad, and glove box handle.

So far, it sounds like it’s all cosmetic stuff, but the new 3 sedan and hatchback gain several tech advances. Both body styles now get something called the Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS). That allows the LED headlights to adjust to the conditions ahead and also responds to steering wheel inputs. On top of that, the i-Activsense advanced driver assist system gets additional features. It adds front cross traffic alert, front cross brake support, rear cross brake support, and a driver monitoring system. These updates were first seen in the Japan-spec model.

Powertrain options are the same as before, namely a conventional gas-powered model and a mild hybrid dubbed the e-SkyActiv-G. The standard model uses a 2.0-liter engine that produces 153hp and 200Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the mild hybrid also uses the same 2.0-liter but paired with a compact integrated electric motor and lightweight lithium-ion battery. The electric motor gives more power to the engine, bumping power up to 162hp and 213Nm of torque. Both shift with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mazda 3 2024 prices and variants:

Mazda3 2.0 Sport Sedan – P1,510,000

Mazda3 2.0 Sport Fastback – P1,510,000

Mazda3 2.0 e-SkyActiv-G Sedan – P1,790,000

Mazda3 2.0 e-SkyActiv-G Fastback – P1,790,000