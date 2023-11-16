Get up close to the Mitsubishi Triton at the Autofocus Pre-Christmas Test Drive

If you find yourself in the vicinity of the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in the next couple of days, it’s worth swinging by the Autofocus Pre-Christmas Test Drive event over there. It kicks off on November 16, 2023, all the way to November 19, 2023.

What to expect? As the event’s name suggests, you’ll be able to test drive a wide variety of cars from different automakers. At the same time, we’d recommend you swing by the Mitsubishi side of the lot.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

That’s because Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has given us a bit of a surprise. The company has used the event to hold the local preview of the Mitsubishi Triton. So for those in the market for a pickup right now, the next couple of days will be your chance to get up close and personal with Mitsubishi’s all-new truck.

Proudly on display is the range-topping model, the Athlete 4WD. This variant has a whole host of exclusive features, namely advanced driver assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and rear cross traffic alert. It also includes Super Select 4WD II with seven drive modes, seven airbags, Active Yaw Control, and 360-degree view cameras. The Athlete is also the lone variant that packs the twin-turbocharged 2.4-liter MIVEC diesel engine with 201hp and 470Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

As for the rest of the lineup, it starts with the GL range that consists of the GL 2WD MT and GL 4WD MT. That’s followed by the GLX models, namely the GLX 2WD MT, GLX 2WD AT, and GLX 4WD AT. Serving as the top-spec variant for the 2WD range is the GLS AT.

Having driven the redesigned Mitsubishi Triton in Japan recently, we can say that it truly feels like an all-new truck over its predecessor. There are several improvements, and we're certain it can hold its head up high against the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. You can check out our first impressions by clicking on these blue words.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Prices, you ask? Check out the list below.

Mitsubishi Triton 2024 prices and variants:

Triton GL 2WD MT – P1,134,000 Triton GL 4WD MT – P1,157,000 Triton GLX 2WD MT – P1,311,000 Triton GLX 2WD AT – P1,383,000 Triton GLX 4WD AT – P1,561,000 Triton GLS 2WD AT – P1,582,000 Triton Athlete 4WD AT – P1,915,000