Report: Next-gen Nissan Patrol will have well over 400 horsepower

The future Nissan Patrol was recently previewed as the Infiniti QX Monograph a few weeks ago. By the looks of things, it’s an imposing SUV and one that’s ready to challenge the popular Land Cruiser 300 Series. That said, a report from abroad sheds more light on what we can expect from the next-gen Nissan Patrol.

In a story by Motor1 (via Automotive News), the all-new Patrol was already shown to sales and dealer principals in the US. Called the Armada in North America, the source claims they have details regarding its powertrain, along with a few advanced features the flagship SUV will have once it’s launched.

PHOTO BY Nissan Philippines

Per the report, engine specifications were released to Nissan North America dealer principals during the annual dealer conference in Las Vegas. Should the insider be correct, it is now somewhat confirmed that the redesigned Patrol will no longer pack a V8 under the hood. Granted, the writing was on the wall for the massive 5.6-liter, naturally aspirated V8, but the information from the dealer convension could be the final nail in the coffin for that brawny engine.

So, what will the new engine be like? The source claims a twin-turbo V6, although its displacement size was not disclosed at the time of writing. There is a possibility it will be a 3.5-liter, but it’s all speculation for now. As for power, it is said to punch out 424hp, a significant bump over the current model. Other information from the dealer conference says it will have four-wheel drive as standard, and it will have a new transmission in the form of a new nine-speed ‘box.

PHOTO BY Infiniti

There are other snippets from the conference shared by the source. The all-new Patrol will have a totally redesigned front and rear end, along with a more rugged look, per the source. Inside, there are even claims of a ‘Range Rover’-like cabin with plusher materials. It is also claimed the SUV will have the latest suite of advanced driver assist systems (Nissan Intelligent Mobility), along with larger screens at the front.

Nissan has yet to release teasers for the all-new Patrol, but the QX Monograph does give us an idea as to what it might look like from the side. That said, it is possible that the full reveal will be before the end of 2023.