Reservations are now open for the all-new Ford Territory; starting price set at P1.335-M

Eagerly awaiting the arrival of the all-new Ford Territory? Well, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer.

Starting today, you can now put your name down for the next-generation crossover by visiting the official Ford Philippines website. And with that, the American carmaker has also revealed the Territory’s starting price: P1,335,000. With that, customers receive five-year warranty as well.

“Finally, the long wait is over. The next-generation Ford Territory has officially arrived in the Philippines, and we are excited for its public reveal happening very soon,” said Ford Philippines managing director Mike Breen. “The next-gen Territory is set to re-define the five-seater SUV segment in the country once again. We are confident that the major upgrades and enhancements equipped in the next-gen Territory will resonate with first-time car buyers, young affluent professionals, and starting families who want to own each moment of their driving adventures.”

The listed features for the upcoming Territory include a seven-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, automatic headlights, power-adjusted driver’s seat, and dual-zone A/C. Safety-wise it comes with hill descent control, hill launch assist, and—for the first time—active park assist.

As for when the official launch will take place is anyone’s guess. Then again, the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is just two weeks away...

