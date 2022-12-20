The all-new Hyundai Kona will get a futuristic Staria-like design

Hyundai may have already given the Kona a new face—both for the electric and non-electric versions—but we’d be lying if we said that it still looked a bit outdated compared to its stablemates.

That’ll soon change, though, as the Korean carmaker is working on an entirely new look for its crossover. In fact, Hyundai’s actually given us a preview of the next-gen Kona, and boy does this thing look sleek.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The top-spec 2023 Toyota Innova is (almost) as posh as the Alphard

PH fuel price update: Diesel goes up P2.90/L, gas by P0.70 this week





PHOTO BY Hyundai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Right off the bat, you’ll notice how different the Kona is from its predecessor. It sports a very futuristic design similar to that of the spaceship-like Staria. A massive light bar adorns the hood, and underneath are silver and black plastic trim to add some ruggedness to the look. It also still has hints of the old Kona, as the almost trapezoidal headlamps still flank the front fascia. The crossover sits on stylish 19-inch wheels and gets side skirts and a twin muffler to boot.

Hyundai has also released an initial image of the cabin. This interior ‘living space’ promises an “evolved in-car experience” with practical features that accommodate different lifestyles. While there’s not much to see yet, we do get a glimpse of the 12.3-inch displays floating on the dashboard. There’s also ambient lighting to add to the overall premium vibe.

No details about the powertrains were revealed just yet, but Hyundai did confirm that there will be all-electric, hybrid, and gasoline powertrains available across four variants. Now, seeing as Hyundai Motor Philippines has been very busy revamping its local offerings, we reckon this is something the company should consider bringing in as well. What say you, readers?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

More photos of the all-new Hyundai Kona:

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai