Toyota gives a sneak peek of the next-gen Camry

While midsize sedan sales aren’t what they used to be, it hasn’t stopped some automakers from still making them. There’s Hyundai with the extensively refreshed Sonata, the radically redesigned Nissan Altima, and the evergreen Honda Accord that saw a full model change in 2022.

But it’s the Toyota Camry that has been the sales king of this segment for years. Even though it’s lost ground to crossovers and SUVs, it’s still a popular purchase in North America. But given that its long time rival, the Accord, was redesigned, it was only a matter of time before Toyota responded.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Yet again, LTO releases new driver’s license renewal schedule, validity extensions

The Legend edition is a Mitsubishi Montero Sport variant we’d like here

PHOTO BY Toyota

A few weeks ago, Toyota showed a dark silhouette of what was possible the all-new Camry. Now, the company confirms that the new generation model is coming soon. Not only that, it has provided yet another teaser image of the upcoming midsize sedan.

Of course, the automaker isn’t letting out any details just yet. In fact, the Toyota US press site didn’t even provide details about the car. All it said was ‘Toyota Camry Raises to New Heights with No Compromises’. At least the new teaser photo shows a little more detail.

PHOTO BY Toyota

This time around, it’s a tight shot of the car’s rear end. In this case, when we say tight shot, it’s an extremely tight one. There’s glimpse of the tail lights, so we can at least expect a slim pair of lights back there, and we know that the word ‘Camry’ will be spelt out on the trunk garnish.



However, there’s a significant detail in the latest teaser photo: The badge. As this is Toyota, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that there’s a hybrid badge (HEV) on it. However, it also says AWD on it, meaning the next Camry might just be the first car in its class to feature both a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive.



If you want more details, you don’t have to wait much longer. Toyota announced that the car will be fully revealed during the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14, 2023. So for midsize sedan fans out there, and we know they’re still out there, mark your calendars.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now