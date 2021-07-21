Apocalypse has turned the Ram 1500 TRX into a beastly 6x6 machine

Some pickups these days are already so overpowered and over-accessorized that you wonder if there’ll be any room for aftermarket junkies to play around with. An example of this is the Ram 1500 TRX.

This pickup rolls off the production line with a 692hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 along with a boatload of off-road accessories as standard. What else can you do with a truck like this, right? Well, for Apocalypse Manufacturing, the job’s pretty simple: Add two more wheels.

Dubbed as the ‘Warlord,’ this 6x6 TRX rides on six 18-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch mud-terrain tires. The engine was left untouched, though, so this truck will be far from the Hennessey-tuned six-wheeled TRX in terms of performance. That being said, the Warlord’s still a rather menacing truck in itself.

It appears no other aesthetic changes were made, save for the addition of a spare tire out back. You know, in case six aren’t enough already.

Apocalypse is selling the Warlord for $250,000, or about P12.6 million in local currency. For context, that’s half the sticker price of Hennessey’s 6x6 TRX. Which would you pick between the two, then? Check out more photos of the Warlord below.

