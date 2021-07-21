Car News

Apocalypse has turned the Ram 1500 TRX into a beastly 6x6 machine

Would you take this over Hennessey’s six-wheeled TRX?
by Leandre Grecia | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: Apocalypse

Some pickups these days are already so overpowered and over-accessorized that you wonder if there’ll be any room for aftermarket junkies to play around with. An example of this is the Ram 1500 TRX.

This pickup rolls off the production line with a 692hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 along with a boatload of off-road accessories as standard. What else can you do with a truck like this, right? Well, for Apocalypse Manufacturing, the job’s pretty simple: Add two more wheels.

Continue reading below ↓

Dubbed as the ‘Warlord,’ this 6x6 TRX rides on six 18-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch mud-terrain tires. The engine was left untouched, though, so this truck will be far from the Hennessey-tuned six-wheeled TRX in terms of performance. That being said, the Warlord’s still a rather menacing truck in itself.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

It appears no other aesthetic changes were made, save for the addition of a spare tire out back. You know, in case six aren’t enough already.

Continue reading below ↓

Apocalypse is selling the Warlord for $250,000, or about P12.6 million in local currency. For context, that’s half the sticker price of Hennessey’s 6x6 TRX. Which would you pick between the two, then? Check out more photos of the Warlord below.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Report: Tesla’s ‘full self-driving’ beta is now out on public roads and it’s…concerning
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Apocalypse

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱